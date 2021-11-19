ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ufone Football Cup Tournament’s ‘eliminator round’ draws to conclusion

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan leg of Ufone Football Cup Tournament’s Eliminator round is drawing to conclusion as Super 8 slots quickly fill up. Meanwhile, the KP Edition that started a week later is quickly catching up as well.

DFA Qilla Abdullah played an Eliminators round match against DFA Pishin at Taj Lala Ground, Pishin. DFA Pishin’s player Noorullah scored a goal in the 15th minute of the match to put his team in command of the game. Pishin’s domination was further solidified by Ikram who scored in the 22nd minute. DFA Pishin won the match 2-0 to proceed further in the tournament.

The second match was played between DFA Kharan and DFA Noshki. The teams were unrelenting in their pursuit of dominance over the opposition but remained without any success during the entire allocated time. DFA Noshki prevailed in penalty strokes and took the match away 3-1 to win this crucial match.

Meanwhile, the KP leg of the tournament is also witnessing fierce competition for glory amongst the regional teams. On Monday, DFA Malakand faced DFA Swabi at Yunus Stadium Mardan. Both teams launched fierce attacks on opposition but failed to stir the scoreboard. Declaring the match a draw, the match points were distributed between the teams; on the basis of which DFA Malakand was able to proceed further in the tournament.

In the second match, DFA Mardan played against DFA Buner at its home ground, Yunus Stadium Mardan. DFA Mardan put up a great show to outclass the opposition. DFA Mardan’s player Asim scored two back to back goals in the 12th and 19th minutes to put its team in a commanding position. Usman then sealed DFA Buner’s fate by scoring the 3rd goal for its team in the 46th minute and Mardan grabbed a slot in the final round by 3-0.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Football Ufone Football Cup Balochistan leg

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ufone Football Cup Tournament’s ‘eliminator round’ draws to conclusion

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories