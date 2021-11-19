SSGC MD expresses satisfaction over company’s participation in ADIPEC

KARACHI: Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC has termed the Company’s participation in Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) as an extremely useful one. ADIPEC a premier energy sector event that concluded today in Abu Dhabi kicked if on November 15, 2021. It is hosted annually by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

MD, SSGC said that finding new suppliers, probing new technologies and exploring investment potentials were among the key objectives behind SSGC’s participation in ADIPEC, along with Pakistan’s five other leading energy sector companies.

Imran Maniar said that SSGC today faces challenges such as UFG (line losses), gas leakages. Their solutions lie in exploring new technologies and ADIPEC was an ideal global forum to look out for technology companies that can work with SSGC in resolving these grey areas. He said that the Company was geared towards improving its financial bottom-line that can be achieved by working with international companies that can introduce new technologies to achieve it.

Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) and leading national oil and gas companies including SSGC prominently featured in this mega industry event by setting up a grand Pakistan Pavilion that showcased Pakistan and its upstream, midstream and downstream energy sectors in a vibrant style. The theme of the Pavilion was ‘Emerging Opportunities.’

SSGC MD was accompanied at ADIPEC by Ghulam Moeen Butt, GM/Incharge (Engineering Services) and Farhan Omer, Acting Dy. General Manager (LNG). Participating companies from Pakistan also included Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Pakistan Pavilion received extensive appreciation during the 4-day flagship event that featured over 2,000 exhibiting companies from around the globe, providing a world-class environment for trade across the oil and gas industry’s full value chair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021