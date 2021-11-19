Experts underscore need for exploring true potential of Thar

HYDERABAD: Agricultural Experts, Scientists and Social activists have said that Thar is not only a famine affected or a desert area but a region rich in different resources, there is need of more research on agriculture and livelihood in Thar, Sindh government should invest in domestic and agro-based industries for the development of Thar and Thari peoples.

The First Thar Festival was organised at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam under the auspices of Thari Students Council (TSC) and Student Teachers Engagement Program (STEP), which was presided over by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, on Thursday.

Addressing to inauguration ceremony at main auditorium hall, Dr Fateh Marri said that in order to develop Thar, there would have to be innovation in agriculture, and new projects in agriculture and livestock would have to be proposed.

He said that there are huge opportunities, potential in agriculture and livestock in the arid areas, therefore a sub-campus of the Sindh Agriculture University has been set up in Umerkot.

Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage said Pakistan does not have modern equipment to export to the world or more technology than developed countries, but Pakistan Agricultural products and handicrafts can be exported to different countries of the world and investment in tourism can contribute to national development, he said Thar is rich in resources, which need to be examined and there is an urgent need for agricultural research in Thar.

Former Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Veterinary University Sakrand and eminent veterinary expert Dr. Jay Mal Dhanani said that livestock and agriculture are very important in the livelihood and business of Thar, therefore Research Institutions and the government should be serious to engaging youths of thar in the both fields and need of create more opportunities of scholarships for Thari students.

Zahida Detho, head of Sindh Rural Partner Organization, said that Thar woman is the bravest woman in the world, she faces many difficulties, at the same time, the Thari women raise their children through carpet-making, agriculture and cattle-raising and handicrafts, so the girls there should come to education and research to reduce the burden on women.

Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Secretary STEP said that Sindh Agriculture University has laid the foundation of a new tradition with academic and research, he said that Thar Festival is not only an entertainment program for the students but also an attempt has been made to highlight the issues and opportunities related with Thar.

