CM announces it will fill vacant posts under 5pc minorities quota

LAHORE: Announcing to fill vacant posts for minorities under 5 percent quota, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with the founder of Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar Vankwani MNA said that the PTI government has taken various steps for the uplift of minorities which helped them to take an active part in the national development.

For this purpose, necessary data from provincial government departments have been collected and the human rights & minorities affairs department has been directed to take early action in this regard.

The CM regretted that the minority communities were disheartened due to the non-implementation of this job quota in the past. However, the PTI-led government has ensured 100 percent implementation on this facility; he stated and pointed out that minorities’ cells have been established in 40 departments along with the nomination of focal persons.

