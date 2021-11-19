ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
Pakistan-Bangladesh T20Is series starts today

Muhammad Saleem 19 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan will take on host Bangladesh on Friday (today) for the first match of the three-match T20I series in Dhaka. Following the opener, the two sides will play on 20th and 22nd November at the same venue.

Pakistan is playing its first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years. The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Opening duo of Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking all records under their belt. Babar Azam has scored fastest 2500 T20I runs in just 62 innings. He broke the World record of Virat Kohli who crossed the milestone in 68 T20I’s innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest T20I runs getter in a calendar year. He has scored 1033 runs in 23 matches with an average of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. It includes a century and 10 half centuries.

Shoaib Malik is also the second most runs getter from Pakistan against Bangladesh in this format. He has 208 run with an average of 34.66 which includes one half-century.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik.

