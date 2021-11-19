Tarin briefs Laffer about economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with renowned international economist Dr Arthur B Laffer at Finance Division Thursday.

Members of American Business Council, Secretary Finance and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Welcoming Dr Arthur B Laffer, the Adviser highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and briefed on the steps taken by the present government to address the challenges faced by the economy of Pakistan and put it on the path of progress and growth.

The Adviser stressed that priority sectors such as modernization of agriculture, IT and industry as vital for increase in exports and economic growth. Government has taken pragmatic steps to tackle the inflation, stabilize foreign exchange and increase productivity, he added.

Dr Arthur B Laffer appreciated the efforts taken by the present government in various sectors for economic progress and development. Citing examples from USA, Turkey and China in achieving economic stability, he suggested key economic reforms to boost prosperity and economic growth in Pakistan. He cited great potential in accelerated privatization, simplification of taxes and strengthening of exchange rate to push economy forward.

The Adviser applauded Dr. Arthur’s suggestions in the realm of economy and valuable support for bringing economic progress in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021