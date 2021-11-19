ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
Incident reporting: CAA launches android app

Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched an android application ‘Voluntary Incident Reporting System’ for the passengers. The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store.

According to the PCAA, the application is part of DG CAA’s efforts to invite general public/travellers/aviation stake holders to become part of the aviation’s safety culture. The aim of the incident reporting app is to provide user friendly adequate platform to general public and aviation stakeholders for proactive / reactive identification and reporting of hazard / incident and safety issues directly to PCAA.

The passengers may now report any incident which may constitute a hazard to the safety of aircraft and its occupants / operation of airport etc. The person reporting can also upload files, pictures etc along with narrative in the support of his/her report as an evidence. Disclosure of identification of reporter/informer is optional.

PCAA firmly believes aviation safety is every ones responsibility and always gives due importance to safety related issues and remains continuously enga-ged to enhance aviation performance and quality. CAA also strives to provide highest possible standards to meet customers’ satisfaction and adopt zero tolerance towards violation of procedures and standards pertaining to safe operation of aircraft in the interest of air travellers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

