Recorder Report 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 18, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               16-11-2021
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil
OP-2              M.T Bolan      Disc.          Alpine Marine      14-11-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-3              Bw             Disc.          Alpine Marine      15-11-2021
                  Kallang        Mogas          Services
B-1               Bay            Load           East Wind          16-11-2021
                  Spirit         Ethanol        Shipping Co.
B-2               Chemroad       Disc.          Alpine Marine      17-11-2021
                  Orchid         Base Oil       Services
B-6/B-7           Glen           Disc. Load     Ocean Network      17-11-2021
                  Canyon         Container      Express Pakistan
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc. Load     Riazeda            15-11-2021
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Ikan           Disc.          Daco Marine        13-11-2021
                  Senyur         Wheat          Services
B-12/B-11         Agapi S        Disc. Rock     WMA Ship           16-11-2021
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-13/B-14         Ceylon         Load Rice      Ocean Services     10-11-2021
                  Breeze                        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Doric          Disc. Rice     Ocean Services     09-11-2021
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17         Adventure      Disc. Sugar    Water Link         10-11-2021
                                                Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load Rice      Al Faizan          18-10-2021
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Hai            Load General   Sea Hawks          12-11-2021
                  Duong 68       Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-20              Ast Malta      Disc General   Shipshape          17-11-2021
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-20/B-21         An Hai Star    Load           Bulk Shipping      16-11-2021
                                 Soda Ash       Agency
B-24              Xing Fu        Disc. General  Cosco Shipping
                  Song           Cargo          Lines Pakistan     15-11-2021
B-25              Mohar          Load Cement    Sirius Logistic    16-10-2021
B-26/B-27         Ever Dainty    Disc. Load     Green Pak          17-11-2021
                                 Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar      18-11-2021     Disc. Crude Oil                         PNSC
M.T Bolan         18-11-2021     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Bw Kallang        18-11-2021     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Otto H            18-11-2021     D/4000 Chemical                            -
M.T Lahore        18-11-2021     D/72000 Crude Oil                          -
Apnoia            18-11-2021     D/55000 Mogas                              -
Common
Galaxy            18-11-2021     D/20500 Steel Coils                        -
Northern
Dedication        19-11-2021     D/L Container                              -
Os Kano 35        19-11-2021     L/32700 Clinkers                           -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Shiling           18-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Xin Yan Tian      18-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Marguerite Ace    18-11-2021     Car Carrier                                -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ocean          Rice           East Wind       Nov. 13, 2021
                  Cross
MW-2              FLC            Steel coil     Maritime Agency Nov. 17, 2021
                  Happiness
MW-4              Pacific Wealth Coal           Wilhelmsen      Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia Liberty   Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 17, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak         Nov. 17, 2021
                  Denisse
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak         Nov. 16, 2021
                  Rachele
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Bai Lu Zuo     Gasoline       Alpine          Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               IOL Cos Legacy Canola         Ocean Service   Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Glory Harvest  LPG            Cresent Ocean   Nov. 13, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Otto-H       Chemicals      Alpine                         Nov. 17, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Otto-H            Chemicals      Alpine                          Nov.18, 2021
MSC Rachele       Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bai Lu Zuo        Gasoline       Alpine                          Nov.18, 2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                     Nov. 18, 2021
Thor Insuvi       Coal           Sino Trans                              -do-
Atlantis          Furnace oil    Alpine                                  -do-
Afra Laurel       Furnace oil    PNSC                      Waiting for berths
PS Augusta        Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ekeen Neptune     Cement         Crystal                                    -
Sloman Hera       Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sibal             General cargo  Legend Shipping                            -
KSL Xin Yang      General cargo  Legend Shipping                            -
Spring Robin      Steel coil     G.A.C                                      -
Greenwich
Pioneer           Wheat          Pal Liner                                  -
Fox               Rice           Alpine                                     -
Venture Coal      Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Schuyler Trader   Palm Kernel    Alpine                                     -
Sunshine
Express           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Junior-G          Gas oil        Wilhelmsen                                 -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Erminia       Containers     MSC Pak                         Nov.18, 2021
Arvika            Coal                                                   -do-
Athens Glory      Containers     MSC Pak                         Nov.19, 2021
CMA CGM
Rabelais          Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
=============================================================================

