Markets
Shipping Intelligence
19 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 18, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 16-11-2021
Shalamar Crude Oil
OP-2 M.T Bolan Disc. Alpine Marine 14-11-2021
Mogas Services
OP-3 Bw Disc. Alpine Marine 15-11-2021
Kallang Mogas Services
B-1 Bay Load East Wind 16-11-2021
Spirit Ethanol Shipping Co.
B-2 Chemroad Disc. Alpine Marine 17-11-2021
Orchid Base Oil Services
B-6/B-7 Glen Disc. Load Ocean Network 17-11-2021
Canyon Container Express Pakistan
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 15-11-2021
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021
Senyur Wheat Services
B-12/B-11 Agapi S Disc. Rock WMA Ship 16-11-2021
Phosphate Care Services
B-13/B-14 Ceylon Load Rice Ocean Services 10-11-2021
Breeze Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Doric Disc. Rice Ocean Services 09-11-2021
(Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17 Adventure Disc. Sugar Water Link 10-11-2021
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 18-10-2021
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Hai Load General Sea Hawks 12-11-2021
Duong 68 Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-20 Ast Malta Disc General Shipshape 17-11-2021
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-20/B-21 An Hai Star Load Bulk Shipping 16-11-2021
Soda Ash Agency
B-24 Xing Fu Disc. General Cosco Shipping
Song Cargo Lines Pakistan 15-11-2021
B-25 Mohar Load Cement Sirius Logistic 16-10-2021
B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 17-11-2021
Container Shipping
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Shalamar 18-11-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC
M.T Bolan 18-11-2021 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Bw Kallang 18-11-2021 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical -
M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil -
Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas -
Common
Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils -
Northern
Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container -
Os Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/32700 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Shiling 18-11-2021 Container Ship -
Xin Yan Tian 18-11-2021 Container Ship -
Marguerite Ace 18-11-2021 Car Carrier -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Ocean Rice East Wind Nov. 13, 2021
Cross
MW-2 FLC Steel coil Maritime Agency Nov. 17, 2021
Happiness
MW-4 Pacific Wealth Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine Nov. 17, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Nov. 17, 2021
Denisse
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Nov. 16, 2021
Rachele
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Bai Lu Zuo Gasoline Alpine Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP IOL Cos Legacy Canola Ocean Service Nov. 16, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Cresent Ocean Nov. 13, 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Otto-H Chemicals Alpine Nov. 17, 2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Otto-H Chemicals Alpine Nov.18, 2021
MSC Rachele Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Bai Lu Zuo Gasoline Alpine Nov.18, 2021
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 18, 2021
Thor Insuvi Coal Sino Trans -do-
Atlantis Furnace oil Alpine -do-
Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for berths
PS Augusta Palm oil Alpine -
Ekeen Neptune Cement Crystal -
Sloman Hera Palm oil Alpine -
Sibal General cargo Legend Shipping -
KSL Xin Yang General cargo Legend Shipping -
Spring Robin Steel coil G.A.C -
Greenwich
Pioneer Wheat Pal Liner -
Fox Rice Alpine -
Venture Coal Coal Wilhelmsen -
Schuyler Trader Palm Kernel Alpine -
Sunshine
Express Gas oil Alpine -
Junior-G Gas oil Wilhelmsen -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Erminia Containers MSC Pak Nov.18, 2021
Arvika Coal -do-
Athens Glory Containers MSC Pak Nov.19, 2021
CMA CGM
Rabelais Containers CMA CGM -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.