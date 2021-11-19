KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 18, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 16-11-2021 Shalamar Crude Oil OP-2 M.T Bolan Disc. Alpine Marine 14-11-2021 Mogas Services OP-3 Bw Disc. Alpine Marine 15-11-2021 Kallang Mogas Services B-1 Bay Load East Wind 16-11-2021 Spirit Ethanol Shipping Co. B-2 Chemroad Disc. Alpine Marine 17-11-2021 Orchid Base Oil Services B-6/B-7 Glen Disc. Load Ocean Network 17-11-2021 Canyon Container Express Pakistan B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 15-11-2021 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021 Senyur Wheat Services B-12/B-11 Agapi S Disc. Rock WMA Ship 16-11-2021 Phosphate Care Services B-13/B-14 Ceylon Load Rice Ocean Services 10-11-2021 Breeze Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Doric Disc. Rice Ocean Services 09-11-2021 (Pvt) Ltd B-16/B-17 Adventure Disc. Sugar Water Link 10-11-2021 Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 18-10-2021 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Hai Load General Sea Hawks 12-11-2021 Duong 68 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-20 Ast Malta Disc General Shipshape 17-11-2021 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-20/B-21 An Hai Star Load Bulk Shipping 16-11-2021 Soda Ash Agency B-24 Xing Fu Disc. General Cosco Shipping Song Cargo Lines Pakistan 15-11-2021 B-25 Mohar Load Cement Sirius Logistic 16-10-2021 B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 17-11-2021 Container Shipping ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Shalamar 18-11-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC M.T Bolan 18-11-2021 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services Bw Kallang 18-11-2021 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical - M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil - Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas - Common Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils - Northern Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container - Os Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/32700 Clinkers - ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Shiling 18-11-2021 Container Ship - Xin Yan Tian 18-11-2021 Container Ship - Marguerite Ace 18-11-2021 Car Carrier - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ocean Rice East Wind Nov. 13, 2021 Cross MW-2 FLC Steel coil Maritime Agency Nov. 17, 2021 Happiness MW-4 Pacific Wealth Coal Wilhelmsen Nov. 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine Nov. 17, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Nov. 17, 2021 Denisse ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak Nov. 16, 2021 Rachele ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Bai Lu Zuo Gasoline Alpine Nov. 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP IOL Cos Legacy Canola Ocean Service Nov. 16, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Glory Harvest LPG Cresent Ocean Nov. 13, 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Otto-H Chemicals Alpine Nov. 17, 2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Otto-H Chemicals Alpine Nov.18, 2021 MSC Rachele Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Bai Lu Zuo Gasoline Alpine Nov.18, 2021 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak Nov. 18, 2021 Thor Insuvi Coal Sino Trans -do- Atlantis Furnace oil Alpine -do- Afra Laurel Furnace oil PNSC Waiting for berths PS Augusta Palm oil Alpine - Ekeen Neptune Cement Crystal - Sloman Hera Palm oil Alpine - Sibal General cargo Legend Shipping - KSL Xin Yang General cargo Legend Shipping - Spring Robin Steel coil G.A.C - Greenwich Pioneer Wheat Pal Liner - Fox Rice Alpine - Venture Coal Coal Wilhelmsen - Schuyler Trader Palm Kernel Alpine - Sunshine Express Gas oil Alpine - Junior-G Gas oil Wilhelmsen - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Erminia Containers MSC Pak Nov.18, 2021 Arvika Coal -do- Athens Glory Containers MSC Pak Nov.19, 2021 CMA CGM Rabelais Containers CMA CGM -do- =============================================================================

