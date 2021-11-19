Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
19 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Atlas Honda Limited 31.03.2022 120% Interim 16.11.2021
Cash Dividend
Pak Datacom Limited 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 16.11.2021
Shifa International 30.06.2021 02% Bonus Shares 16.11.2021
Hospitals Limited Citi
Pharma Limited 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 17.11.2021
