ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower on tech, auto losses; Paytm tumbles in debut

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares on Thursday registered their first weekly loss for the month and ended the day lower, hurt by a downturn in technology and automobile stocks, while digital payments company Paytm dropped over 25% in its market debut.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.75% to 17,764.8, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.62% at 59,636.01.

The two indexes closed the holiday-truncated week nearly 2% lower to snap three consecutive weeks of gains, as global inflation worries and valuation concerns soured investor sentiment.

Paytm, backed by China's Ant Group and Japan's SoftBank, dropped over 25%, with investors questioning the lofty valuations it gained in the country's largest-ever initial public offering.

Indian shares rise on bank, metals boost; Paytm listing in focus

Auto stocks were the biggest losers among sectors, dropping over 2% to snap two straight sessions of wins, with Tata Motors tumbling nearly 4% to lead losses on the Nifty 50 index.

Tech stocks fell nearly 2%, with HCL Technologies dropping nearly 3% at close.

Sapphire Foods India, a domestic franchisee of KFC and Pizza Hut operator Yum Brands, gained 2.7% in its market debut.

Meanwhile, agro machinery maker Escorts Ltd jumped to a record high after Japan's Kubota Corp said it will raise its stake in the company to as much as 44.8%.

State-owned loss-making telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd soared as much as 15% after news reports of a government package worth nearly 1.3 trillion rupees ($17.54 billion) to revive state-run telecom companies.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end lower on tech, auto losses; Paytm tumbles in debut

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of five more Kashmiris in IIOJK

LHC directs 50% of private employees to work as smog blankets Lahore

Appreciation run ends: Pakistan's rupee falls against US dollar

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

Read more stories