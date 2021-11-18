ANL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.74%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.53%)
ASL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.3%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
FNEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.87%)
GGL 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.87%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 35.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 105.83 Decreased By ▼ -8.67 (-7.57%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.47%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.73%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By ▼ -71.86 (-1.5%)
BR30 19,936 Decreased By ▼ -599 (-2.92%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By ▼ -436.11 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,721 Decreased By ▼ -231.41 (-1.29%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Serena still carries trauma of 2001 Indian Wells jeers

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

Serena Williams says she is still traumatized by an experience at Indian Wells in 2001 when she was booed by the crowd after accusations she reached the final after her father, Richard, pulled sister Venus out of their semi-final clash.

Venus pulled out just before their semi-final match citing tendonitis - a day after Russian player Elena Dementieva said Richard Williams would "decide who's going to win" - allowing Serena to advance and play Belgian Kim Clijsters in the final the following day.

The crowd of nearly 16,000 fans booed 19-year-old Serena as well as Venus and Richard when they took their seats. Although Serena came from behind to win the title in three sets, she said she was in no mood to celebrate.

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring

"I remember I was playing this infamous match at Indian Wells ... That was a rough one for me," Serena, 40, told Will Smith in a Red Table Talk interview ahead of the release of "King Richard" - a film about their father.

"It was so hard. I'll never forget driving back ... I remember just getting in the car and I was just bawling. I was at the gas station, there was no celebration and I was just crying and crying and crying."

Serena did not return the following year to defend her title at the tournament that is sometimes called the "fifth major", with the American boycotting the event until 2015.

"Even when I went back 14 years later, it was very traumatizing," said Serena, a 23-times Grand Slam champion.

"Talk about post-traumatic stress and mental anxiety. I remember sitting in the bathroom thinking, 'Wait, I'm not going to go back. I just don't think I should do this. What if they start booing again?' It was really hard for me."

US Open Serena Williams Indian Wells jeers

