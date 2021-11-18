ANL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.74%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.53%)
ASL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.3%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
FNEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.87%)
GGL 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.87%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.5%)
KAPCO 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 35.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.17%)
NETSOL 105.83 Decreased By ▼ -8.67 (-7.57%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-6.47%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.73%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By ▼ -71.86 (-1.5%)
BR30 19,936 Decreased By ▼ -599 (-2.92%)
KSE100 45,758 Decreased By ▼ -436.11 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,721 Decreased By ▼ -231.41 (-1.29%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Nikkei dips but pares losses after report on larger stimulus

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares eased on Thursday, with cyclicals and oil companies leading the decline, but they pared losses after a media report that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stimulus package will be larger than initially expected.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.30% lower at 29,598.66, but it cut a big part of its losses after the Nikkei business daily reported Japan's economic stimulus package will likely involve fiscal spending of around 55.7 trillion yen ($488 billion) due to huge amounts of cash payouts.

That was way above market expectations of 30-40 trillion yen, though analysts cautioned that many investors would need to see what the government plans to spend on.

"What's important is the contents. If there are elements that can be interpreted as a part of growth strategy, that would be positive for the stock market. But if not, there will be limited boost," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute.

Japanese shares dip as inflation worries hit global stocks

The broader Topix shed 0.14% to 2,035.52.

The Nikkei reported Kishida's stimulus package will be formally approved by the cabinet on Friday.

Before the Nikkei report came out, the market had a soft tone after US stocks ended lower overnight, capped by worries the US Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively in the future to tame inflation.

Cyclical shares such as shippers and steelmakers were among the top losers.

The TSE sea transport index lost 4%, with Kawasaki Kisen sinking 7.2% and Nippon Yusen down 4.4%.

Steelmakers declined 1%, with industry leader Nippon Steel losing 1.9%.

Oil-related shares were also bruised as crude prices dropped after a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves.

Inpex declined 7.1% while Idemitsu Kosan lost 3.6%.

Eisai dropped 9% after a European Medicines Agency panel voted against approval of Alzheimer's drug the Japanese drugmaker developed with Biogen Inc.

Japanese shares Tokyo stocks Nikkei index

