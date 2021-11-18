ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.62%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -20.65 (-0.43%)
BR30 20,242 Decreased By ▼ -293.18 (-1.43%)
KSE100 46,070 Decreased By ▼ -124.3 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,864 Decreased By ▼ -88.02 (-0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares dip as inflation worries hit global stocks

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares eased on Thursday, with cyclicals and oil companies leading losses, after Wall Street's rally took a breather on worries about inflation.

By 0205 GMT, the Nikkei share average lost 0.69% to 29,484.82 while the broader Topix shed 0.44% to 2,029.37.

The setback came after US stocks ended lower overnight, capped by worries the US Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates more aggressively in the future to tame inflation.

A wide range of sectors were under water, with only four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes rising.

Japanese shares end lower on weaker yen, rising cost worries

Cyclical shares such as shippers and steelmakers were among the top losers.

The TSE sea transport index lost 5.0%, with Kawasaki Kisen sinking 7.3% and Nippon Yusen down 5.2%.

Steelmakers declined 1.4%, with industry leader Nippon Steel losing 2.3%.

Eisai dropped 7.4% after a European Medicines Agency panel voted against approval of Alzheimer's drug the Japanese drugmaker developed with Biogen Inc.

Oil-related shares were also bruised as crude prices dropped after a Reuters report that the United States was asking major oil consumers like China and Japan to consider a coordinated release of oil reserves.

On the other hand, some tech shares retained their strength following strong earnings from Nvidia with Keyence up 1.7% and Murata Manufacturing adding 1.4%.

Japanese shares Nikkei share tokyo stock

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares dip as inflation worries hit global stocks

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Read more stories