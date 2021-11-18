ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the government has brought destruction to the entire system mere on the basis of simple majority, setting foundation of fraud in the coming election through electronic rigging.

“The democratic process of consultation was ignored to introduce the so-called electoral reforms,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the government act will bring further political crisis and divide in the country in future.

The ruling party, he said, adopted the method to bulldoze amendments to the Election Act, 2017 in the joint session of the parliament seeing its unpopularity and defeat in the next polls. The bills passed in the joint session, he said, had nothing to do with the interests of the masses.

Meanwhile, addressing the “Student Rights Convention” he asked the government to fulfil its promise and lift ban on student union. He demanded the government fix five percent of the GDP for education.

He said the parents could not afford the universities and colleges fee of their children due to costly education. The government, he said, snatched bread from poor, and books and pen from students.

He said the anti-education policies of the present rulers were much visible as the government made 23 percent decrease in higher education budget. The NTC, he said, plagued the education system. A nation, he said, could not be built on the basis of atomic bomb and weapons but on education.

Thousands of students marched in demonstrations from across the country to reach Islamabad and demanded the right to form unions which was taken away in 1984 by military dictator Zia ul-Haq.

Islami Jamiat Talba organized the event and also demanded the prime minister house and governor houses turned into universities and libraries. The JI chief paid tribute to the struggle of students and said they were only demanding their constitutional and democratic rights.

He said the perpetual governments including the incumbent one ignored the students’ demands, displaying their anti-education mindset. He said the prime minister never fulfilled its single promise so far.

Millions of youth were unemployed and inflation and poverty turned the life of common man miserable.

He appealed the students and youth of Pakistan to be part of JI struggle to transform the country into welfare Islamic state.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

unemployed political crisis PTI govt Sirajul Haq

