ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vector-borne diseases: DMC joins hand with Mortin to raise awareness

Press Release 18 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: To raise awareness against vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, Directorate of Malaria Control (DMC), a body of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan joins hand with Mortin, said a press release.

With an estimated one million cases annually of malaria and over 15,000 cases of dengue already this year, the two entities look to bring realization to the problem and are working towards preparedness before the mosquito season.

The event to announce the partnership and put it into effect took place at the DMC, a body of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan.

In attendance at the event were the Director of DMC, Dr Muhammad Mukhtar, and the Director of Marketing at Reckitt Pakistan, Humayun Farooq.

Over the past few years, Pakistan has suffered from more than 60,000 cases of dengue, a deadly disease that has the potential to impact the lives of millions in Pakistan and has no vaccine. Protection and prevention is the best possible cure and with the changing weather and onset of rainfall; all Pakistanis are urged to take all possible precautions.

Commenting on the partnership, Humayun Farooq said, “By partnering with an entity that has so diligently worked for the prevention and awareness of dengue & malaria such as DMC, we believe we can truly make a change in the way people deal with and view this life-threatening disease.”

Reckitt, makers of Mortein have been leading awareness drives as well as helping equip Pakistan to fight various fatal ailments like Dengue through its campaign namely, ‘Dengue Ab Nahi’ over the past years.

Addressing the importance of such collaborations, the Director of DMC, Dr Mukhtar said, “Mortein has always been at the front line when it comes to vector borne diseases like dengue and malaria awareness and prevention used at home level. We are proud to partner with Reckitt Pakistan to ensure that we can get the best messaging of prevention to our communities and country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

government of pakistan DMC dengue Malaria Control cases of dengue

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Vector-borne diseases: DMC joins hand with Mortin to raise awareness

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories