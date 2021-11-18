President, PM condole demise of Rashid’s brother

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended condolences to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on the death of his brother.

In their separate messages, both expressed grief over the passing away of Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, the elder brother of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The president and the prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed grief over the demise of the brother of Sheikh Rashid.