Steps should be taken to improve info department’s performance: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani said on Wednesday that all possible steps should be taken to improve the performance of the department so as to effectively highlight public welfare schemes through electronic and print media.

This he said during a meeting with Secretary Information Abdul Rashid Solangi here Wednesday. Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan was also present on the occasion. Ghani said that the role of Information Department in conveying the message to the masses is of fundamental importance.

He further said that the public relations officers should further improve their performance so as to make the people aware of the development projects as well as ensure their timely completion with utmost quality.

He said that better coordination of the Information Department with other provincial departments is also necessary to ensure timely clarification of any adverse news which is without facts.

The Secretary Information said that letters had been sent to various departments of the provincial government and focal persons have been appointed by various departments and their WhatsApp groups have also been formed. The Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi briefed the Minister regarding his meetings with Federal Secretary Information Shahra Shahid and Chairman PEMRA Saleem Baig in Islamabad and Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir in Lahore.