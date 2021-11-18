ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
Children, elderly people: There’s no treatment of COPD: experts

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Health professionals said on Wednesday that there is no treatment of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but its early diagnosis and medication can help improve the condition and quitting smoking can also help prevent the disease.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar while addressing the participants of an awareness walk organized by Pulmonology Department, here today said that importance of Pulmonology department has come to the fore with the increase in the responsibilities of Pulmonology physicians during Covid-19.

Corona virus has affected the lungs and respiratory system of the patients, he said. He added that at the same time the doctors of LGH have saved the lives of hundreds of patients by fulfilling their professional responsibilities with a challenge and a spirit of service to the suffering humanity.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that respiratory system, lung diseases can be more dangerous for the lives of children and the elderly ones and it is necessary to take precautionary measures against them.

He stressed that corona has become a wake-up call for people with COPD, which must be addressed. In this regard, doctors should keep their knowledge updated and pay special attention to research.

Talking about the symptoms of the COPD, other speakers said that prolonged cough, anemia, shortness of breath during physical exercise and difficulty in breathing, loss of physical strength and activity and other factors are among them.

They said that climate change and air pollution have exacerbated the situation and there was a need to spread awareness among the people so that the citizens could be protected from this dangerous disease.

Dr. Javed Magsi and Dr. Irfan Malik said that like all other disease, the General Hospital has modern diagnostic and treatment facilities for respiratory patients and as per the policy of Punjab government, these facilities are being provided free of cost to all the citizens.

