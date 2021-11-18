KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 16-11-2021 Shalamar Crude Oil OP-2 M.T Disc. Alpine Marine 14-11-2021 Bolan Mogas Services OP-3 Bw Kallang Disc. Alpine Marine 15-11-2021 Mogas Services B-1 Bay Load East Wind 16-11-2021 Spirit Ethanol Shipping Company B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 15-11-2021 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021 Senyur Wheat Services B-12/B-11 Agapi S Disc. Rock WMA Ship 16-11-2021 Phosphate Care Services B-13/B-14 Ceylon Load Rice Ocean Services 10-11-2021 Breeze Pvt. Ltd B-14/B-15 Doric Disc. Rice Ocean Services 09-11-2021 (Pvt) Ltd B-16/B-17 Adventure Disc. Sugar Water Link 10-11-2021 Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 18-10-2021 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Hai Duong 68 Load General Sea Hawks 12-11-2021 Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-21 An Hai Load Bulk Shipping 16-11-2021 Star Soda Ash Agency B-24 Xing Fu Disc. General Cosco Shipping Song Cargo Lines Pakistan 15-11-2021 B-25 Mohar Load Cement Sirius Logistic 16-10-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-4 Xin Yun Tian Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 16-11-2021 Container Lines Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Yun Tian 17-11-2021 Disc. Load Cosco Shipping Container Lines Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Ever Dainty 17-11-2021 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt. Ltd Islander S 17-11-2021 D/29850 Rock Costal Shipping Phosphate Services Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical - Neelambari 18-11-2021 D/4800 Chemical - M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil - Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas - Glen Canyon 18-11-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Judith Schulte 18-11-2021 D/L Container - Hilda 18-11-2021 L/2500 Rice - Maud 18-11-2021 D/24187 General Cargo - Monika 18-11-2021 D/3113 Hot Rolled - Common Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils - ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Karachi 17-11-2021 Tanker - Osaka Express 17-11-2021 Container Ship - Aldebaran 17-11-2021 Container Ship - Niwa 17-11-2021 Cable Layar - Hansa Roternburg 17-11-2021 Container Ship - Arahan 17-11-2021 Tanker - Diyala 17-11-2021 Container Ship - Szczecin Trader 17-11-2021 Container Ship - Shiling 17-11-2021 Container Ship - =============================================================================

