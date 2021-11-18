ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               16-11-2021
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil
OP-2              M.T            Disc.          Alpine Marine      14-11-2021
                  Bolan          Mogas          Services
OP-3              Bw Kallang     Disc.          Alpine Marine      15-11-2021
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Bay            Load           East Wind          16-11-2021
                  Spirit         Ethanol        Shipping Company
B-9/B-8           Independent    Disc. Load     Riazeda            15-11-2021
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Ikan           Disc.          Daco Marine        13-11-2021
                  Senyur         Wheat          Services
B-12/B-11         Agapi S        Disc. Rock     WMA Ship           16-11-2021
                                 Phosphate      Care Services
B-13/B-14         Ceylon         Load Rice      Ocean Services     10-11-2021
                  Breeze                        Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15         Doric          Disc. Rice     Ocean Services     09-11-2021
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17         Adventure      Disc. Sugar    Water Link         10-11-2021
                                                Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Khalili        Load Rice      Al Faizan          18-10-2021
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Hai Duong 68   Load General   Sea Hawks          12-11-2021
                                 Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-21              An Hai         Load           Bulk Shipping      16-11-2021
                  Star           Soda Ash       Agency
B-24              Xing Fu        Disc. General  Cosco Shipping
                  Song           Cargo          Lines Pakistan     15-11-2021
B-25              Mohar          Load Cement    Sirius Logistic    16-10-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4           Xin Yun Tian   Disc. Load     Cosco Shipping     16-11-2021
                                 Container      Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Yun Tian      17-11-2021     Disc. Load                    Cosco Shipping
                                 Container                     Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Ever Dainty       17-11-2021     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Islander S        17-11-2021     D/29850 Rock                 Costal Shipping
                                 Phosphate                           Services
Otto H            18-11-2021     D/4000 Chemical                            -
Neelambari        18-11-2021     D/4800 Chemical                            -
M.T Lahore        18-11-2021     D/72000 Crude Oil                          -
Apnoia            18-11-2021     D/55000 Mogas                              -
Glen Canyon       18-11-2021     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Judith Schulte    18-11-2021     D/L Container                              -
Hilda             18-11-2021     L/2500 Rice                                -
Maud              18-11-2021     D/24187 General Cargo                      -
Monika            18-11-2021     D/3113 Hot Rolled                          -
Common Galaxy     18-11-2021     D/20500 Steel Coils                        -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi       17-11-2021     Tanker                                     -
Osaka Express     17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Aldebaran         17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Niwa              17-11-2021     Cable Layar                                -
Hansa
Roternburg        17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Arahan            17-11-2021     Tanker                                     -
Diyala            17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Szczecin
Trader            17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
Shiling           17-11-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shipping Intelligence

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories