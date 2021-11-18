Markets
Shipping Intelligence
18 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. PNSC 16-11-2021
Shalamar Crude Oil
OP-2 M.T Disc. Alpine Marine 14-11-2021
Bolan Mogas Services
OP-3 Bw Kallang Disc. Alpine Marine 15-11-2021
Mogas Services
B-1 Bay Load East Wind 16-11-2021
Spirit Ethanol Shipping Company
B-9/B-8 Independent Disc. Load Riazeda 15-11-2021
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Ikan Disc. Daco Marine 13-11-2021
Senyur Wheat Services
B-12/B-11 Agapi S Disc. Rock WMA Ship 16-11-2021
Phosphate Care Services
B-13/B-14 Ceylon Load Rice Ocean Services 10-11-2021
Breeze Pvt. Ltd
B-14/B-15 Doric Disc. Rice Ocean Services 09-11-2021
(Pvt) Ltd
B-16/B-17 Adventure Disc. Sugar Water Link 10-11-2021
Pakistan Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Khalili Load Rice Al Faizan 18-10-2021
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Hai Duong 68 Load General Sea Hawks 12-11-2021
Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-21 An Hai Load Bulk Shipping 16-11-2021
Star Soda Ash Agency
B-24 Xing Fu Disc. General Cosco Shipping
Song Cargo Lines Pakistan 15-11-2021
B-25 Mohar Load Cement Sirius Logistic 16-10-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-4 Xin Yun Tian Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 16-11-2021
Container Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Yun Tian 17-11-2021 Disc. Load Cosco Shipping
Container Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Ever Dainty 17-11-2021 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Islander S 17-11-2021 D/29850 Rock Costal Shipping
Phosphate Services
Otto H 18-11-2021 D/4000 Chemical -
Neelambari 18-11-2021 D/4800 Chemical -
M.T Lahore 18-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil -
Apnoia 18-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas -
Glen Canyon 18-11-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Judith Schulte 18-11-2021 D/L Container -
Hilda 18-11-2021 L/2500 Rice -
Maud 18-11-2021 D/24187 General Cargo -
Monika 18-11-2021 D/3113 Hot Rolled -
Common Galaxy 18-11-2021 D/20500 Steel Coils -
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Karachi 17-11-2021 Tanker -
Osaka Express 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
Aldebaran 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
Niwa 17-11-2021 Cable Layar -
Hansa
Roternburg 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
Arahan 17-11-2021 Tanker -
Diyala 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
Szczecin
Trader 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
Shiling 17-11-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
