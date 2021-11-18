Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 30.06.2021 5% Bonus Shares 16.11.2021
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd 31.12.2021 37.5% Interim Cash Dividend 17.11.2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd 31.12.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 17.11.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
