Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
18 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(MUGHALSC) - - - - - 26.11.2021
Mughal Iron & Steel To
Industries Limited 02.12.2021
Honda Atlas Cars 30.09.2021 - 1,867.429 13.08 - -
(Pakistan) Limited Half Year
===============================================================================================================
