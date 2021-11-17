India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home series

JAIPUR: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of the three match Twenty20 series against New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

New Zealand are playing the home side on the back of Sunday's defeat in the cricket T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai.

Sharma will be leading India in the white-ball format after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain. Kohli will miss the three-match series before returning to lead the national team in the two Test match series.

Tim Southee will be the standing skipper for the visiters as Kane Williamson opted out of the short format series.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan (IND) and Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)