ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home series

AFP 17 Nov 2021

JAIPUR: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of the three match Twenty20 series against New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

New Zealand are playing the home side on the back of Sunday's defeat in the cricket T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai.

Sharma will be leading India in the white-ball format after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain. Kohli will miss the three-match series before returning to lead the national team in the two Test match series.

Tim Southee will be the standing skipper for the visiters as Kane Williamson opted out of the short format series.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wkt), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (capt), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan (IND) and Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary (IND)

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar (IND)

India New Zealand Twenty20 series Sawai Mansingh Stadium

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home series

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

Opposition decides to challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

Champions Trophy rights appreciation of Pakistan's hard work: PCB chief

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Read more stories