Nov 17, 2021
Pakistan

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

  • The bill seeks to reduce the Finance Ministry’s oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan
BR Web Desk 17 Nov 2021

Pakistan has approved a bill that will pave way for increasing the central bank’s autonomy, bringing it a step closer to reviving the stalled $6-billion International Monetary Fund loan.

In a high-voltage joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday, lawmakers on Prime Minister Imran Khan's side voted in favor of the bill - the Banking Services Cooperation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - in a joint meeting.

The bill seeks to reduce the Finance Ministry’s oversight of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by removing its nominee on the central bank’s board.

The passage of the bill also aids the Khan-led government clear a hurdle towards its deal with the IMF for resuming the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been stalled in recent weeks.

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

Despite repeated statements by the SBP governor and the finance ministry, the IMF has yet to announce the resumption of the programme.

This, along with other factors, has weighed in on the rupee that hit a historic low of 175.73 against the US dollar last week. However, the currency has appreciated to 173.76 after three successive gains.

Pakistan IMF SBP

