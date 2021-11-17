ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
South Korea stocks end 1% lower as COVID-19 cases spike

  • The KOSPI ended down 34.79 points, or 1.16%, at 2,962.42
Reuters 17 Nov 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, as investors offloaded stocks following recent gains in the market, with surging COVID-19 cases dampening sentiment further. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended down 34.79 points, or 1.16%, at 2,962.42, after having gained up to 0.25% in early trade. The index hit a two-week high on Tuesday.

** South Korea reported 3,187 new infections on Tuesday, the second-highest since the pandemic began and near the record 3,270 daily cases marked in late-September. This comes weeks after it took the first step toward 'living with COVID-19 '.

** Meanwhile, US retail sales surged more than expected, suggesting that inflation was not yet dampening consumer spending, but that did little to lift risk appetite in the South Korean markets.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.84% and 1.34%, respectively, while platform company Naver slid 1.11%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.7 billion won ($64.88 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "It seems like there are growing scepticism about the country's 'With Corona(virus)' policy on surging new infections and number of critical patients," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The won ended at 1,182.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.22% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,182.3 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 108.50.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 2.353%.

South Korean shares

