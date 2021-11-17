ANL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.99%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
GGL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.91%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.23%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.73%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
TELE 18.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.25%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.79%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -56.82 (-1.17%)
BR30 20,578 Decreased By ▼ -642.98 (-3.03%)
KSE100 46,275 Decreased By ▼ -268.12 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,976 Decreased By ▼ -122.71 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Life & Style

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record for Latin American painting

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: A self-portrait by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo featuring her husband, artist Diego Rivera, sold at auction on Tuesday for $34.9 million, the highest price ever paid for a painting by a Latin American artist.

Completed in 1949, Kahlo's "Diego y yo" (Diego and I) went under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York and sold to an unidentified buyer. The price included $3.9 million in fees, the auction house said.

"This is one of the most important works by Kahlo ever to come to auction and we're thrilled that it should be at Sotheby's," Oliver Barker, Sotheby's auctioneer and senior director, said as he opened the bidding.

The painting shows a teary-eyed Kahlo with her hair loose around her, a portrait of Rivera bearing a third eye embedded above her brow.

Kahlo, who spent long periods bed-ridden after a traffic accident in her youth, created some 200 paintings, sketches and drawings - mainly self-portraits - in which she transformed her misfortune into works of bold colour and emblematic strength.

She attained international fame after her death in 1954, and after the 1970s rose as a feminist icon.

Diego y yo Frida Kahlo

