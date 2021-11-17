ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GGL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.56%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
TELE 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.62%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -57.09 (-1.18%)
BR30 20,576 Decreased By ▼ -644.99 (-3.04%)
KSE100 46,276 Decreased By ▼ -266.47 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,974 Decreased By ▼ -123.93 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai stocks edge higher as non-ferrous metals firms gain

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Shanghai shares rose slightly on Wednesday, led by non-ferrous metal stocks and high-end equipment manufacturers, while tech giants slipped in Hong Kong ahead of third-quarter earnings reports and dragged the benchmark equity index lower.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,529.26, while the CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 4,879.75 by the end of the morning session.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5% to 25,595.19. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6% to 9,174.13.

** The non-ferrous metal sub-index and the high-end equipment manufacturing sub-index gained more than 1.9% each.

** New energy vehicles added 1.5%, tracking a rebound in Tesla Inc, analysts said.

** Twenty five out of the first batch of 81 companies went up on the new Beijing Stock Exchange.

** Shares have been trading sideways recently, and Vanho Securities said it expected the market might remain range-bound in the near future with investors searching for directional clues.

** It said policy easing expectations would rise as the year came to an end, and suggested to buy blue-chips.

** Tech giants and financials weighed on the Hong Kong market.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.6%, with food delivery company Meituan and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group down 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

** Alibaba is expected to report its earning results on Thursday.

** The financials sub-index retreated 0.7%, with insurer AIA down 1.1% and dragging the Hang Seng Index 21 points lower.

Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Shanghai shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai stocks edge higher as non-ferrous metals firms gain

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Read more stories