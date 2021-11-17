Qureshi urges world community to lend Afghanistan a helping hand

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Tuesday, emphasised the need for convergence of the international community for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Speaking on “Contours of Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Challenges” here, Qureshi said that Afghanistan is part of a shared responsibility and Pakistan has played its role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation in Afghanistan despite the challenges, be it terrorism, influx of refugees or the false narratives that have tested our resolve.

“Pakistan had maintained all along that there was no military solution to the war in Afghanistan and that a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s own interest. We have been steadfast in helping Afghanistan,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had been reiterating that the withdrawal of international forces should be in tandem with progress in the Intra Afghan negotiations, but the international forces withdrew in haste.

“The war has ended and the Taliban are in power in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that the biggest opportunity right now is the convergence of the international community on the need for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan…Unfortunately, spoilers are once again busy in efforts to shift the narratives against Pakistan,” Qureshi said, adding that the greatest threat to our region and global security emanates from the Hindutva ideology that drives Indian officialdom.

Post-August 15th, he added that Pakistan has facilitated evacuation of more than 30,000 diplomatic and NGO staff and media persons of 37 countries and international organisations.

He said that Indian belligerence in February 2019 pushed South Asia to the brink of war, adding that Pakistan’s response was to “confront, deter and douse” the fire.

“We were able to achieve all three objectives. We exercised our right to self defence and demonstrated our capacity to foil any misadventure,” he added.

He said that Pakistan has consistently held that sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan, he said.

Following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, he said that Pakistan took up the Kashmir cause worldwide with renewed vigour and determination, and highlighted the dire humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We also exposed the threat posed to international peace and security by Indian belligerence at all available forums,” he added.

Despite provocations from India, he added that Pakistan opened up the Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 giving Sikhs from India and all over the world, visa-free access to one of their holiest sites.

“Our gesture is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the region and for Pakistan-India relations, which consists of peaceful co-existence, interfaith harmony and peaceful resolution of disputes,” he added.

The foreign minister further stated that Pakistan lies at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East and China, adding that better connectivity is therefore essential to promoting our economic interests and reinvigorating our cultural and historical ties. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship undertaking in regard to connectivity, he said, adding that Pakistan sees this framework as a game changer not only for itself but for the region as well.

He said that Gwadar port is one of the vital components of the CPEC framework, adding that Gwadar is important because it is the world’s only natural deep-sea port, second, it links the BRI and the Silk Road projects, third, being the shortest route to Central Asia and Afghanistan it is suited to act as a gateway for the region and fourth, it is a potential regional trade hub from Europe to Eurasia.

“So, we see Gwadar as the harbinger of immense possibilities for regional cooperation and common economic benefits,” he said.

He added that many countries have expressed interest in participating in the CPEC.

“Pakistan is open to third countries investing in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed along CPEC. This would bring to fruition our vision of regional connectivity and common development,” he added.

“Our expectation from CPEC and Gwadar is infrastructure development, employment opportunities and a boost for regional trade linkages. We consider CPEC a game changer not just for us but for the region as well,” he added.

He said that Pakistan is pursuing a proactive foreign policy sensitive to national aspirations and global dynamics. We have the resilience and experience to deal with the challenges posed by the unpredictable and rapidly changing international scenario, he added.

He said that Pakistan’s foreign policy must respond adequately to the shifting trends. Keeping our interests supreme, we must navigate through this external environment to ensure that Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence are secured and its development agenda is advanced, he said, adding: “we committed ourselves to a foreign policy centered around Pakistan’s priorities and needs as well as conflict resolution and to avoid being embroiled into conflicts of others.”

“We have tried to reinvigorate existing partnerships and establish new ones on the premise of mutuality of interest, transparency and respect for sovereignty. We have made economic diplomacy a core plank of this renewed outreach,” he said, adding that for the first time in our country’s history, the current government has re-oriented the thrust of our diplomatic efforts towards economic benefit and prosperity of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021