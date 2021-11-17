PPL bags top Corporate Philanthropy Award

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has once again received the highest Corporate Philanthropy Award for being the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations during 2019-20.

Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) adjudged the winner based on their research-based annual philanthropy survey.

The company has maintained the top slot for the 16th consecutive year in the large national category.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presented the award to Chief Community Development Officer, PPL Kamran Sher during the Corporate Philanthropy Awards event organized by PCP on November 16 in Islamabad. The event was attended by business leaders, development professionals and media.

As a responsible corporate citizen, PPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, spanning over six decades, is rooted in a rich tradition of sharing the benefits of development with stakeholder communities.

Over years, the scope, outreach and financial input of PPL’s CSR portfolio has substantially increased to support long-term, sustainable projects in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, livelihood generation and sports for deserving communities in operational as well as large urban areas.