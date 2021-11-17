NAB arrests prime suspect in TT case against Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday, arrested the prime suspect in a telegraphic transfer (TT) case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB sources said that the NAB Lahore has arrested Ali Ahmed Khan, the prime suspect in TT case against Sharif in front of a private hotel.

The suspect, Ahmed Khan, remained as director strategy at the Chief Minister’s House, Punjab, during the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.

After arrest, the suspect was shifted to the NAB Rawalpindi, they said.

The NAB officials will produce the suspect before the Accountability Court for obtaining transit remand.

After transit remand, the suspect will be shifted to the NAB Lahore for further investigation.

The Accountability Court Lahore, had declared the suspect as proclaimed offender under section 87 of CrPC on November 11, 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021