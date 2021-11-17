Suitability report sought before allowing heavy traffic on LEW

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday asked the National Highway Authority (NHA) to submit test report for suitability for heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway (LEW).

The test report should also be verified by NTRC so that Lyari Expressway can be made safe for heavy traffic in all respects before opening it for heavy, the Administrator said while addressing a high-level meeting at his office here.

National Highway Authority General Manager Manzoor Ali, Project Director Saeed Ahmed, Director Maintenance Abdul Quddoos, Motorway Police Sector Commander Syed Farhan, Additional IG South Javed Ali Mehar, Chief Engineer KDA Khalid Masroor, Director EA Tanveer Ahmed and others were present.

Administrator said that the benefit of constructing beautiful expressways and underpasses in the city is only realized when the citizens get full facilities from them. “Lyari Expressway is not benefiting the city at present,” he added.

In addition to the technical tests of the Lyari Expressway, they are also examining the strength of the bridges over the Lyari River to make it safer and more suitable for all types of traffic.

He said that the National Highway Authority should complete the work in this regard as soon as possible and also take steps to reduce the traffic congestion at the toll plaza on M9 Motorway.

The meeting also reviewed the design and various aspects of the Lyari Expressway and its maintenance where necessary so that there is no risk of accidents, especially on slopes and bends.

Administrator Karachi also directed testing of MT Khan Road where heavy traffic also flows.

Administrator along with NHA and Motorway Police officials had visited Lyari Expressway a day earlier and inspected various parts of it and in the light of this visit the meeting was held. Various issues related to traffic flow were reviewed in detail.

