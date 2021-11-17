TDAP holds webinar on fintech industry

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) conducted a webinar on Opportunities and Challenges for the Fintech: Roadmap to Export of Financial Services.

The speakers were Ammara Masood, CEO NDcTech and Senior Vice Chairperson for Pasha and Fawad Abdul Kadir, Head of Digital Financial Services at NIFT. The speakers discussed about the fintech industry opportunities and challenges which can facilitate fintech industry to become integrated with E-commerce exports ecosystem in Pakistan.

Opportunities and initiatives being taken by regulators to facilitate fintech Eco system was discussed in detail by Fawad Abdul Kadir. Ammara discussed about the challenges faced by fintech and appreciated the role of SBP and SECP for their forward looking approach for a conducive environment for fintech.

The session concluded with an understanding that fintech industry is at nascent stage in Pakistan but has great potential for accelerated growth with key drivers playing their conducive role.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021