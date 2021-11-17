British Deputy HC inaugurates painting exhibition

KARACHI: The Artkaam Gallery starts an exhibition of beautiful paintings of renowned artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen titled “The Pakistan Saga”.

The exhibition was inaugurated by British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis, which will continue till November 26.

Speaking to the media after going through the sublime paintings, Mike Nithavrianakis said that Ms. Nasr-ud-Deen has made natural beauty and landscapes the subject of her paintings in a beautiful way which is commendable. Meanwhile, renowned artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen said that most of the children interested in art and crafts are leaving the country but she continues efforts to promote art in Pakistan.

Junaid Hamid, head of Artkaam Gallery and others said that Sabiha Nasr-ud-Deen has highlighted the beauty of Pakistan remarkably in her paintings.

The artworks remained the centre of attention of the visitors while eminent artists and other guests appreciated the Sabiha’s exhibits immensely.

Leading artist Jimmy Engineer, Akram Aspal, Chairman MKP Sohail Ahmed, President Syed Kashif Ali Hashmi, Co-chairman Karachi Council on Foreign Relations Admiral Khalid Mir (Retd), MD Shell Pakistan Haroon Rashid, General Manager Gas Marketing Shell Mazhar-ud-Deen, Vice Pro-Vost Aga Khan University Anjum, educationist Seema Jalil, Babar Ahmed and Chairman Pakistan Australia Business Forum Pervez H. Madraswala were also present among others.

