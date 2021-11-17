SUPER CAPACITOR MANUFACTURING IN PAKISTAN

TEXT: Today at Marriot Hotel, Karachi at 03:30 PM

Ghani Global Holdings Limited (GGL) is a holding company of the Ghani Global Group. Group has a rich history of over 40 years in industries, is not just a platform of industrial activities but a service to the ailing humanity and to the economy of the country. During the ongoing pandemic, the group has emerged as one of the biggest helping hands for the medical practitioners to tackle the issue of provision of Medical Oxygen to those suffering from Corona. Since May last year, the company has been operating at full capacity to meet the increased demand of medical oxygen from public and private hospitals in the country. The group provides 90% of its 160 metric tons daily Oxygen production in Punjab to hospitals in Punjab and KPK. Besides this, 20-25 metric tons of Oxygen is also being imported from the Group's Karachi based Oxygen production unit, having a capacity of 80 metric tons daily, for hospitals in Punjab. The Company has its own specialized Storage Tanks of various capacities from 5,000 Liters to 33,000 Liters. Ghani Group has the capacity to transport 500,000 Liters of liquid gases from its plants to the customers' premises. In May 2009, the Group set up its first state-of-thc-art 110TPD ASU plant for manufacturing of liquid industrial and medical gases near Lahore. The project is located near Lahore at 52-km Multan Road, District Kasur and is spread over a vast area of 109 Kanals of land. In March 2014, the Group set up its second state-of the art 110TPD ASU Plant for manufacturing of liquid industrial and medical gases at Port Qasim, Karachi. In July 2019, the Group installed its 3rd ASU Plant for manufacturing of Liquid industrial & medical Gases at the location of the first project. With this addition, Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) became the largest manufacturer of these gases in Pakistan. The Company is also setting up its 4th plant with capacity of 100TPD at Port Qasim Karachi, which is expected to be operational from December 2021. Despite being the largest manufacturer of liquid industrial and medical gases in Pakistan, the Group is well aware of the fact that the country's current production is not sufficient to meet the overall needs. Therefore, the Group has decided to install a new plant in KPK in Hattar Economic Zone having a capacity of producing 275 metric tons of Oxygen on daily basis to meet the oxygen requirements of the country. This will be the 5th plant of the Company and with this expansion, the total capacity of GCIL will be 705 TPD. Coming back to the group portfolio, it has many private, public and publicly listed companies being managed in accordance with the dictates of Shariah, and utilizing only Islamic mode of financing within its group enterprises. The cumulative balance sheet footing of the group companies exceeds PKR 17.69 billion. Within a short span of 12 years, the group has expanded its presence from medical & industrial gases to the manufacturing of medical purpose glass for ampoules and vials, construction, mining, textiles, food, trading and more recently in green energy technology business. Today, three companies of the group namely, Ghani Global Holdings Limited (GGL), Ghani Global Glass Limited (GGGL) and Service Fabrics Limited (SERF) are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Whereas Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) has also applied for listing at (PSX). The group has the unique distinction in the history of Pakistan's capital market, as Ghani Gases Limited (now Ghani Global Holdings Limited) was the first company to offer its shares to public through the book building process in 2009, with the issue being over subscribed by over 43%. The current combined market capitalization of these three companies stand at about PKR 17.965 billion. The Group is committed to strengthen the national economy through industrial production and import substitution, and at the same time, playing a key role in nation's fight against Covid-19.

Company is signing JV agreement with Kilowatt Labs Inc USA for set up of First ever technology for super capacitor manufacturing in Pakistan.

