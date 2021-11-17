KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,838.80 High: 4,844.84 Low: 4,726.69 Net Change: (+) 123.69 Volume ('000): 191,249 Value ('000): 8,345,513 Makt Cap 1,090,963,189,063 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,314.48 NET CH. (+) 280.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,013.32 NET CH. (+) 57.46 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,532.65 NET CH. (+) 181.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,857.53 NET CH. (+) 78.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,520.29 NET CH. (+) 149.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-November-2021 ====================================

