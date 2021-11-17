Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 16, 2021). ==================================== BR...
17 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 16, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,838.80
High: 4,844.84
Low: 4,726.69
Net Change: (+) 123.69
Volume ('000): 191,249
Value ('000): 8,345,513
Makt Cap 1,090,963,189,063
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,314.48
NET CH. (+) 280.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,013.32
NET CH. (+) 57.46
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,532.65
NET CH. (+) 181.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,857.53
NET CH. (+) 78.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,520.29
NET CH. (+) 149.34
------------------------------------
As on: 16-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.