Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
17 Nov 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Dawood Equities Limited 30.06.2021 10% Bonus Shares 15.11.2021
Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2021 260% Interim Cash Dividend 16.11.2021
Company Limited
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 31.12.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 16.11.2021
Murree Brewery 30.06.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 16.11.2021
Company Limited
Oil & Gas Development 30.06.2021 15% Final Cash Dividend 16.11.2021
Company Limited
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
