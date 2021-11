Google, Amazon and several other websites down

Several social media apps and services were down on Tuesday, users reported, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Google, Amazon and Snapchat were down, according to Downdetector.com.

Several social media apps and internet services including Google Cloud, Amazon, Snapchat and Spotify were down on Tuesday.

Spotify said it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them", after more than 50,000 users reported they were facing issues.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

"Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight; we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in," Snapchat support said in a tweet.

The outage follows a six-hour widespread outage that crippled Facebook, now Meta, last month after a faulty configuration changes on the social media company's routers.

