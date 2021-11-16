ANL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.84%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.19%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.34%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.28%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.61%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.43 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.15%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (7.29%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.35%)
PAEL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.47%)
PIBTL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
POWER 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.55%)
PRL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.68%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.18%)
TRG 130.30 Increased By ▲ 8.80 (7.24%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.11%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 120.27 (2.55%)
BR30 21,202 Increased By ▲ 830.74 (4.08%)
KSE100 46,503 Increased By ▲ 766.85 (1.68%)
KSE30 18,085 Increased By ▲ 339.21 (1.91%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Turkish lira hits new depths ahead of another expected rate cut

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

ANKARA: Turkey's lira weakened nearly 0.8% on Tuesday to a new record low of 10.14 against the US dollar, weighed down by expectations of another unorthodox rate cut from the central bank this week.

The lira has shed 27% versus the dollar this year, mainly over concerns about political interference in monetary policy given President Tayyip Erdogan's frequent calls for lower rates and the rapid central bank leadership changes.

The bank is expected to cut its policy rate to 15% from 16% this week, according to a Reuters poll, though inflation remains near 20%. The lira depreciation - the worst in emerging markets - in turn stokes prices via imports.

Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, told Reuters investors need to see a clear and credible policy framework in Turkey.

She had raised the issue of very high inflation with Erdogan during a visit last week, Renaud-Basso added.

The lira was also hit recently by the dollar firming after higher-than-expected inflation data in the United States.

