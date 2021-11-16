ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
FFBL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GGL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.32 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.76%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.43%)
NETSOL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.84%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
PTC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.6%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.2%)
TELE 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.54%)
TRG 124.89 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.79%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 78.4 (1.66%)
BR30 20,770 Increased By ▲ 398.8 (1.96%)
KSE100 46,218 Increased By ▲ 482.07 (1.05%)
KSE30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 218.89 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

Reuters Updated 16 Nov 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday a deal with partners from the United Arab Emirates to transport oil from the Gulf to Europe via Israel should be cancelled as it was too much of an environmental risk.

Opposition from Energy Minister Karine Elharrar raises doubts about whether the Israeli government will approve the deal, one of the biggest to emerge from the normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last year.

The deal was signed between Israel's state-owned Europe-Asia Pipeline Company (EAPC) and MED-RED Land Bridge, a company with Emirati and Israeli owners.

The idea was for oil to be unloaded from tankers in the Red Sea port of Eilat and then transferred across Israel in an existing pipeline to the Mediterranean coast.

The companies involved say this land bridge is the shortest, most efficient and cost-effective route to transport oil from the Gulf to the West. But environmental groups, who have petitioned Israel's Supreme Court to freeze the deal, say the influx of tankers and crude oil is a huge ecological risk.

"I am calling to cancel the EAPC agreement. It poses many risks to the Gulf of Eilat, to residents, and it does not benefit Israel's energy market," Elharrar said in a statement.

She said UAE officials told her the deal should be viewed as an agreement between private companies and that cancelling it "is not expected to impact ties between the countries."

EAPC has said the new business is part of its routine operations and it met the strictest international standards. It also said the deal had geopolitical benefits.

United Arab Emirates MENA Energy Minister Karine Elharrar

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

US CDC revises travel advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Textile group exports witness 26.55pc growth in 4 months

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

Read more stories