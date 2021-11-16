ANL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
ASC 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
FFBL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.4%)
FFL 11.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
GGL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.51%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
KAPCO 30.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.04%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.49%)
NETSOL 116.45 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.97%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.6%)
SNGP 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.2%)
TELE 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.6%)
TRG 124.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.55%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,794 Increased By ▲ 78.23 (1.66%)
BR30 20,773 Increased By ▲ 401.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By ▲ 465.47 (1.02%)
KSE30 17,956 Increased By ▲ 209.4 (1.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Japanese shares end marginally higher in subdued trade

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, erasing most of early gains due to lack of any major market moving cues, but gains in companies with upbeat outlook underpinned the overall sentiment.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.11% to close at 29,808.12, after having gained as much as 0.6%. The broader Topix also edged up 0.11% to 2,050.83.

"Shares moved earlier in the session due to expectation for the talks between the US and China but otherwise it was hard to find reasons for trading today," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"But the market was lifted by gains of chip-related shares and auto stocks whose outlook is as not as investors had initially expected."

Throughout the session, investors kept an eye on a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Both Nikkei and Topix rose after a report from Chinese state media said that China's President Xi Jinping told US President Biden at a virtual meeting that the two countries should strengthen communication and co-exist peacefully.

Automaker Subaru jumped 5.22% after JPMorgan Securities raised its rating and a target share price.

Toyota Motor gained 1.88% as the automaker said last week it began making up for production lost from supply shortages in December to keep its plan of producing 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing rose 1.39% and 1.82%, respectively.

Insurers climbed as US Treasury yields gained, with T&D Holdings rising 2.57% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings 1.69%.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which has built footsteps in the US through employment site Indeed, fell 3.31% even after posting a jump in half-year profit.

Japanese shares

