US CDC revises travel advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

The United States has updated its coronavirus travel advisory to 'Level One' for Pakistan due to a low level of Covid-19 cases in the country.

There are four types of health notices that may be attributed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ''Level 4: Very High'', ''Level 3: High'', ''Level 2: Moderate'' and ''Level 1: Low''.

As per the notification, the CDC has indicated a low level of coronavirus in Pakistan, asking the citizens to get vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine as their risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower.

However, the US Department of State has kept Pakistan on Level 3 in its travel advisory. In it, Washington has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

From 'do not travel' to 'reconsider travel': US upgrades Pakistan's status

On August 7, the US State Department had updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, moving the country from its list of "do not travel" to "reconsider travel".

The US has four travel advisory levels that include 'Exercise normal precautions', 'Exercise increased precautions', 'Reconsider travel', and 'Do not travel'.

In Pakistan's case, the US Department of State says the country faces a local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan. A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets," says the advisory on the US State Department website.