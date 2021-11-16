ANL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.84%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.34%)
FFBL 26.47 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.36%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
GGGL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GGL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (6.91%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.35%)
PAEL 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.47%)
PIBTL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
POWER 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.12%)
PRL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.35%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.34%)
TELE 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.23%)
TRG 130.25 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.2%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.11%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 120.7 (2.56%)
BR30 21,202 Increased By ▲ 830.67 (4.08%)
KSE100 46,502 Increased By ▲ 765.3 (1.67%)
KSE30 18,081 Increased By ▲ 334.81 (1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

  • Upgrades country to 'level one' that indicates coronavirus threat to be 'low'
BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2021

The United States has updated its coronavirus travel advisory to 'Level One' for Pakistan due to a low level of Covid-19 cases in the country.

There are four types of health notices that may be attributed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ''Level 4: Very High'', ''Level 3: High'', ''Level 2: Moderate'' and ''Level 1: Low''.

As per the notification, the CDC has indicated a low level of coronavirus in Pakistan, asking the citizens to get vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine as their risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower.

However, the US Department of State has kept Pakistan on Level 3 in its travel advisory. In it, Washington has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence.

From 'do not travel' to 'reconsider travel': US upgrades Pakistan's status

On August 7, the US State Department had updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, moving the country from its list of "do not travel" to "reconsider travel".

The US has four travel advisory levels that include 'Exercise normal precautions', 'Exercise increased precautions', 'Reconsider travel', and 'Do not travel'.

In Pakistan's case, the US Department of State says the country faces a local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan. A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets," says the advisory on the US State Department website.

Coronavirus Pakistan US TRAVEL ADVISORY

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US CDC lowers travel risk advisory for Pakistan after drop in Covid-19 cases

Tarin expresses concern over inflation, but confident regarding exchange rate

Fawad apologises for remarks against ECP, chief election commissioner

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Indian Hindu hardliners attack Muslim ex-minister's home

Israeli minister says UAE oil pipeline deal should be scrapped

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of six accused

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Export sector likely to face gas supply disruptions

Read more stories