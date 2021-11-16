ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.57%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.02 (1.25%)
BR30 20,712 Increased By ▲ 340.14 (1.67%)
KSE100 46,109 Increased By ▲ 373.19 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,918 Increased By ▲ 172.27 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares slide as finance, energy sectors drag

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday as losses in finance and energy sectors outweighed gains in tech and metal stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.18% to 18,076.2 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 60,598.6 by 0351 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index dropped 0.5%. Federal Bank , IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank - down between 0.65% and 1.21% - led the losses on the sub-index.

Major energy stocks, such as Adani Transmission and Reliance Industries shed 2.4% and 0.73% respectively. The Nifty Energy Index was down 0.47%.

Tech stocks, however, were upbeat, led by gains in Coforge . The IT company jumped 6.87% to hit a one-month high after saying it was filing to list American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Nifty Metal Index was also up 0.90%, helped by shares of Vedanta Ltd and JSW Steel.

Broader Asian shares were mostly higher as relief in China's property sector supported sentiment, while investors also kept a close eye on a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Indian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares slide as finance, energy sectors drag

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories