ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.34%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.57%)
NETSOL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3.35%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 124.82 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.73%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,776 Increased By ▲ 60.23 (1.28%)
BR30 20,720 Increased By ▲ 348.39 (1.71%)
KSE100 46,099 Increased By ▲ 362.88 (0.79%)
KSE30 17,913 Increased By ▲ 166.32 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks trade lower with eyes on US-China talks

AFP 16 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks traded lower after opening flat on Tuesday following a choppy US session, with investors shifting their focus to a US-China summit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.26 percent, or 78.87 points, at 29,697.93 about half an hour after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index, which opened higher, was down 0.05 percent, or 0.93 points, at 2,047.59.

The Japanese market is starting with a weak appetite "following falls in US shares, with (investors) watching the online US-China summit," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping were holding talks during Tokyo trading hours at a virtual summit aimed at calming tensions over Taiwan and other flashpoints.

The two leaders have spoken by phone twice since Biden's inauguration in January but with Xi not travelling abroad because of the pandemic, an online video meeting was the only option short of an in-person summit.

Most of the attention in the build-up to the meeting has focused on the sparring over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China.

Biden's aides have cast the summit as an opportunity to help prevent tensions from escalating.

The dollar fetched 114.16 yen in nearly Asian trade, against 114.12 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group was up 1.04 percent at 651.9 yen after it raised its annual profit forecast more than expected.

Steelmakers were mixed after Japan and the United States agreed to start talks on steel and aluminium tariffs on imports from Japan, with Nippon Steel trading up 0.23 percent at 1,919.5 yen while Kobe Steel was down 0.83 percent at 595 yen.

Trading house Marubeni was up 0.98 percent at 1,029.5 yen after a rating agency lifted its credit outlook to "positive" from "stable".

Joe Biden Xi Jinping Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks trade lower with eyes on US-China talks

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories