ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
BOP 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.63%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
TELE 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.38%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.4 (1.26%)
BR30 20,715 Increased By ▲ 343.5 (1.69%)
KSE100 46,107 Increased By ▲ 371.14 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,919 Increased By ▲ 173.25 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Gold steady as inflation woes offset firmer dollar, yields

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

Gold prices steadied on Tuesday, after rallying to a five-month peak in the previous session, as concerns over broadening inflationary risks kept bullion's safe-haven appeal intact in the face of a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,862.81 per ounce, as of 0140 GMT. US gold futures were also flat at $1,866.80.

  • Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday the US Fed will not hesitate to raise interest rates if it concludes high inflation threatens to persist, but that central bank should wait to gauge if inflation and labor shortages prove to be more long-lasting.

  • Rate hikes tend to weigh on gold as higher interest rates raise the non-yielding metal's opportunity cost.

Spot gold to retest $1,870; uptrend firm

  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was very uneasy about the inflation outlook and that his vote to keep interest rates on hold earlier this month, which shocked financial markets, had been a very close call.

  • Tightening monetary policy now to rein in inflation could choke off the euro zone's recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, pushing back on calls and market bets for tighter policy.

  • Pressuring bullion, the dollar index held close to a 16-month high and benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were near a three-week peak.

    • A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while higher yields increase the metal's opportunity cost.

    • Speculators raised their net long gold futures and options positions to 146,319 in the week ended Nov. 9, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

  • Spot silver was steady at $25.04 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,085.54 and palladium dropped 0.6% to $2,142.19.

Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

