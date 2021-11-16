ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
Joint sitting of parliament: Joint opposition to ensure attendance of members

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition, on Monday, decided to ensure the attendance of all their members during the joint sitting of the parliament to be held on November 17 to block what they termed "black legislation" by the government.

The fifth meeting of the steering committee of the joint opposition was held in which members belonging to all opposition parties participated.

It was decided that the government will be given a tough time, if it goes for legislation, which is not good for the country.

The meeting reviewed matters pertaining to joint session of the parliament and legislation and termed it a proof that the intentions of the government are not good.

The joint opposition said that a letter had been written to the National Assembly speaker but the government is showing lack of seriousness, adding, nothing has been done so far by the government other than the mere talks.

The joint opposition further said that the government's negative attitude is leading the country towards "anarchy and chaos". They said that the opposition played its due role quite responsibly in best national interest on every issue of national security, electoral reform, Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and the FATF, but the government is not ready to listen to the opposition.

Joint sitting of parliament: Joint opposition to ensure attendance of members

