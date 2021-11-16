Joint sitting of parliament on Wednesday: Allies supporting PM, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the allied parties of the government, unanimously, decided to summon a joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the allied parties have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

While briefing the media after a meeting of the members of the government's allied parties with the prime minister, he said the entire leadership of the allied parties, including the GDA, MQM-Pakistan, the PML-Q, and Balochistan Awami Party was present in the meeting, and are standing with the government.

He said the reservations of the allies were listened to and addressed. He said bills pertaining to electoral reforms will be tabled in the session.

