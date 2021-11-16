PTI has lost people's confidence: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jammat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the PTI has completely lost public confidence but it now tries to create controversies by using the forum of parliament. While talking to party leaders at Mansoora on Monday, he said that JI would oppose the government tactics to take control over institutions and create further political crisis.

He said the PTI issued countless presidential references in three years, bypassing the national assembly and senate. The PTI's freshly proposed legislation, he added, had nothing to do with the public interest.

The JI chief who reached Mansoora on Monday after spending three-day in southern Punjab, told the party leaders and workers that he met farmers, laborers, teachers, religious scholars during his stay in Multan and felt the public was desperate and frustrated due to skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and poverty.

This government, he said, failed to provide any relief to masses in more than three years. The prime minister slogans to bring real change and transform the country into Madina state proved lie, he said, adding it had been proved the government lacked vision and capacity to fix the issues.

"We need to change the system," he said, appealing the masses to reject the status quo and cooperate with the JI to bring real change.

