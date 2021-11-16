Engr Manzoor is now Acting MD NTDC

LAHORE: In pursuance of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) notification, Engr. Manzoor Ahmad has taken over as acting managing director (MD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stopgap arrangement on Monday.

The NTDC spokesman said the acting MD did his Bachelors in electrical engineering from the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore.

