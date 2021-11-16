ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
Pakistan

Careem slashes its bike commission to 15pc

Recorder Report 16 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Careem has announced to slash its commission from 25 percent to 15 percent on its Bikes, Delivery and Order Anything (buy and send) categories in nine cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sialkot.

The reduction in service fee is to further improve Captain earnings and reach service excellence at an affordable price for Customers.

According to management, the initiative is aligned with Careem’s purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of their Captains. The idea behind the reduction of the margins is to have a positive impact on the net earnings.

Commenting on the reduction of commission, Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager Careem Pakistan has said that as a nation, are witnessing tough economic times, especially post COVID-19 scenario. “Since Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, we are always looking for ways to empower them to live a better life and I believe the reduction in margins will undoubtedly help them earn more.”

Throughout the years, Careem has always worked towards coming up with initiatives for its Captains. This includes making partnerships to provide education on subsidized rates, discounted fuel and oil changes, providing ration packages during lockdown, insurance for COVID, mental health sessions, flexible policies, contribution from Colleagues, safety gears and smog kits and sick pay policy. Similarly, Careem is also constantly working on engagement sessions for its Captains to keep them motivated.

Careem COVID19 Zeeshan Baig

