PSP chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the country is running on auto at present, and it cannot run under the present system unless the powers and resources are devolved to the lower level.

The incompetent federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies and the provincial government of the biased PPP have pushed the entire country towards economic and social bankruptcy. The priority of the rulers is to fill their pockets instead of thinking for the wellbeing of country and the nation.

These opportunist and apathetic rulers after plundering the wealth of this poor nation would settle abroad along with their families and children and acquire the citizenship of the developed countries, while we have left all comforts and returned to Pakistan. Pakistan cannot develop unless its powers and resources are transferred to the lowest level.

He expressed these views while addressing the members of his Party’s Business Forum at Pakistan House. Syed Mustafa Kamal further said that all the experiments have failed, the nation has no other option but PSP. Only PSP can fix devastated Pakistan because only we have the character, ability, experience that will resolve all issues of Pakistan.

